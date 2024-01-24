SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,325 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 46,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $3,965,952.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,415,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 46,818 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,415,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,242 shares of company stock worth $18,778,214. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

NYSE:HIG opened at $85.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.09. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

