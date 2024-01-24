SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,241 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 88.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in BCE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in BCE by 45.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BCE. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

BCE Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.61. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 159.67%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

