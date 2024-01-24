SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,600 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 60.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 992.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on IP. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.22.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 250.00%.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

