SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 57 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 60.9% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 36,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 90.3% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.30.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $203.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $171.93 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

