SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 930 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 311.2% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 45,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after buying an additional 34,607 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $176.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $182.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.02 and its 200 day moving average is $166.68. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.