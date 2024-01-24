SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 936 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 504.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $143.08 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $181.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.75. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

