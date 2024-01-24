SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 992 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQFree Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $55.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

