SageView Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 79.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $1,315,021.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,861,842.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,757 shares of company stock worth $102,251,509 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $205.65 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $205.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.11. The company has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

