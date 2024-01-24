SageView Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,929 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,425,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,742,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 105.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,245 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,838,000.

XSLV opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $451.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

