Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Sets New 12-Month High at $462.28

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $462.28 and last traded at $462.28, with a volume of 8946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $450.82.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.39.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Saia by 1,684.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

