Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHG opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.26 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

