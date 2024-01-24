Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $76.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.42.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

