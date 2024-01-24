Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Position Reduced by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,461 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SEA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SEA by 16.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in SEA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Shares of SE stock opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

