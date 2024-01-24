Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Skyworks Solutions worth $31,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4,721.2% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 124,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 121,760 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 44.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,905,000 after buying an additional 433,378 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. StockNews.com upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

