SLM (NASDAQ:SLMBP) & CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Financial Analysis

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) and SLM (NASDAQ:SLMBP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CPI Card Group and SLM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Card Group $475.74 million 0.44 $36.54 million $2.85 6.34 SLM $1.71 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

CPI Card Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SLM.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

19.9% of CPI Card Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of CPI Card Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CPI Card Group and SLM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Card Group 7.21% -49.51% 11.37% SLM N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CPI Card Group and SLM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Card Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 SLM 0 0 0 0 N/A

CPI Card Group presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.24%. Given CPI Card Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CPI Card Group is more favorable than SLM.

Summary

CPI Card Group beats SLM on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions. Its products include Europay, Mastercard, and Visa (EMV) and non-EMV financial payment cards, including contact and contactless cards, plastic and encased metal cards, and Second Wave payment cards, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides on-demand services and various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, and instant issuance services. The Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services to prepaid debit card providers. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. It serves issuers of debit and credit cards, Prepaid Debit Card program managers, community banks, credit unions, and group service providers in the United States. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts. The company was formerly known as New BLC Corporation and changed its name to SLM Corporation in December 2013. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

