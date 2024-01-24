Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Holdings Decreased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 316.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Shares of SON opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

