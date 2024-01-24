S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Raises Dividend to $0.91 Per Share

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

S&P Global has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. S&P Global has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect S&P Global to earn $14.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $446.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $427.96 and its 200-day moving average is $399.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $447.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

