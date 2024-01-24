S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $446.01

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $446.01 and last traded at $444.92, with a volume of 111556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $441.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.36.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

