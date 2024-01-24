Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.02

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.02 and last traded at $51.90, with a volume of 35693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $4,182,626.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,535.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $4,182,626.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,876. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 58,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

