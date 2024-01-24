Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $116.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.80.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 11,205.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

