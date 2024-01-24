SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires 227 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $369.88 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $370.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.30 and a 200 day moving average of $323.30. The company has a market cap of $232.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,884 shares of company stock worth $9,296,856 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.67.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

