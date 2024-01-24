SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of EHang by 60.0% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the second quarter worth $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in EHang during the second quarter worth $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in EHang by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EHang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

EHang Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of EH stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. EHang Holdings Limited has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 445.88% and a negative return on equity of 235.31%.

About EHang



EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

