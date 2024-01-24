SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $166.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.98. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $171.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

