SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,293.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 66,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 61,444 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 268,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,781,000 after buying an additional 81,679 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19,488.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,007,000 after buying an additional 175,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $121.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $124.02.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

