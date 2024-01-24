SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $204.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.68. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $330.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.