SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 201,737 Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 201,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Hut 8 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUT. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Hut 8 by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 197,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 21,626 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hut 8 by 76.1% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Hut 8 by 274.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Price Performance

HUT stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hut 8 Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hut 8 ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.78 million. Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 184.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

