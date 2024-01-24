SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 800 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in MSCI by 490.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in MSCI by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in MSCI by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $568.29.

MSCI Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MSCI opened at $563.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $539.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $573.32.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

