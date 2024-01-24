SteelPeak Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after acquiring an additional 471,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,538,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after buying an additional 274,700 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,604,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,632,000 after buying an additional 217,902 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $46.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

