SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys 253 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $112.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $131.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.69. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

