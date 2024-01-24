SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys 3,167 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth $1,705,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 62.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth $1,051,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter worth $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDS opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

