SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys 400 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Danaher by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in Danaher by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Danaher by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 676,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $167,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Danaher by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.07.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $232.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $242.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.