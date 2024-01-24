SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,912. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

