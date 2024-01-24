SteelPeak Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $228.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.17.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

