SteelPeak Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 172.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

