SteelPeak Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 129.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMBA. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ambarella by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 10.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 20.0% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 133,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $99.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 46.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $211,625.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,673,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,713 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $107,987.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 940,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,286,724.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $211,625.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,189. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

