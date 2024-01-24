SteelPeak Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 149.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 6,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,455,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,331. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FSLR stock opened at $151.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.
