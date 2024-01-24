SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $396,000 Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD opened at $116.14 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 10.90%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

