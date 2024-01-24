SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $489,000 Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Roku by 45.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Roku by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Roku by 32.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cannonball Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.74.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 3,333 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $296,736.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,572,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,903 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $347,484.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $296,736.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,572,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,890 shares of company stock worth $12,344,940. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.32 and its 200-day moving average is $82.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.93. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

