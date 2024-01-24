SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $771,000 Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,870,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.61.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $122.59 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $293.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

