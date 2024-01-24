SteelPeak Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $173.80 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.56 and a 12-month high of $175.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

