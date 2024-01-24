SteelPeak Wealth LLC Invests $386,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,744,000 after buying an additional 3,222,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,538,000 after buying an additional 1,633,810 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,796 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

