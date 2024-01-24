SteelPeak Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.87.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $237.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $238.30.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

