SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New $550,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,277.85.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $2,321.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,257.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,046.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,470.05 and a 52-week high of $2,352.75. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

