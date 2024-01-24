SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,466 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,029,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,117 shares of company stock worth $7,284,034 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.19.

DexCom Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $127.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

