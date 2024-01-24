SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 135 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $219.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $221.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

