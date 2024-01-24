SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 1,506 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 2,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $185.48 on Wednesday. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $189.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.