SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 2,082 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $214,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 168.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $606.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

