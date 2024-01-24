SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 500 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. TD Cowen started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Shares of FIS opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

