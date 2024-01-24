SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,802 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,405,215,000 after purchasing an additional 402,896 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,322,801,000 after purchasing an additional 492,066 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,071,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average is $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $203.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

