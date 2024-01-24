SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 63 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $219.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.81.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

